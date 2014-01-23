FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS--Indosat to spend 16 trln rupiah on capex until 2015 - Investor Daily
January 23, 2014 / 1:25 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS--Indosat to spend 16 trln rupiah on capex until 2015 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk, a unit of Qatar’s Ooredoo QSC, plans to spend 16 trillion rupiah ($1.32 billion) on capital expenditure in 2014-2015, aiming to boost revenue by 5 percent to 7 percent until 2015, according to a report by Standard & Poor‘s, the Investor Daily reports.

The firm earlier said it will spend 8 trillion rupiah on capex this year to complete modernising all networks, CEO Alexander Rusli said. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,140 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

