INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat net profit up 48 pct in 2013 - reports
February 25, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat net profit up 48 pct in 2013 - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phone operator PT Indosat Tbk booked a net profit of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($107.3 million) in 2013, up 48 percent from a year earlier.

The company also started selling its 5 percent shares in telecommunication tower provider PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure and has appointed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as adviser, said CEO Alexander Rusli. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11647.5000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

