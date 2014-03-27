INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat seeks $315.5 mln loan to pay debt - Kontan

Phone operator PT Indosat aims to get a 3.6 trillion rupiah ($315.5 million) loan this year to pay some of its outstanding debt due this year, said Andromeda Tristanto, head of investor communication.

The company has secured a loan commitment of 1 trillion rupiah ($87.64 million) with a tenure of 3-5 years that will be disbursed in the second quarter of this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.