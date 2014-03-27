FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat seeks $315.5 mln loan to pay debt - Kontan
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2014 / 2:16 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat seeks $315.5 mln loan to pay debt - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Phone operator PT Indosat aims to get a 3.6 trillion rupiah ($315.5 million) loan this year to pay some of its outstanding debt due this year, said Andromeda Tristanto, head of investor communication.

The company has secured a loan commitment of 1 trillion rupiah ($87.64 million) with a tenure of 3-5 years that will be disbursed in the second quarter of this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11410.0000 Indonesian Rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.