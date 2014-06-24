FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat seeks $84.8 mln loans from two foreign banks - Kontan
June 24, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat seeks $84.8 mln loans from two foreign banks - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian cellular network operator PT Indosat expects to secure loans totalling around 1 trillion rupiah ($84.82 million) from two foreign banks in the third quarter of this year, said Investor Relations Officer Andromeda Tristanto.

The firm will use the loans to finance 2014 capital expenditure of between 8 trillion and 9 trillion rupiah. Eighty percent of the total capex will be spent on modernising its network and infrastructure, Tristanto added. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

