FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to get $450 mln new revolving credit in Q3-Kontan
Sections
Featured
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
Energy & Environment
Argentina's late subsidy payments hurt gas producers
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Cyber Risk
U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption row
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 13, 2014 / 1:45 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to get $450 mln new revolving credit in Q3-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia’s third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, will secure $450 million revolving credit facility with a tenure of less than five years from several banks, said Investor Relation Officer Andromeda Tristanto.

He said Indosat is finalising the necessary documents and expects to secure the loan within the third quarter this year. Indosat will use the funds to refinance debt due this year. It has around 2 trillion rupiah ($171.23 million) in debt that will mature in the second half this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,680 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.