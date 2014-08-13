INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat to get $450 mln new revolving credit in Q3-Kontan

PT Indosat Tbk, Indonesia’s third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, will secure $450 million revolving credit facility with a tenure of less than five years from several banks, said Investor Relation Officer Andromeda Tristanto.

He said Indosat is finalising the necessary documents and expects to secure the loan within the third quarter this year. Indosat will use the funds to refinance debt due this year. It has around 2 trillion rupiah ($171.23 million) in debt that will mature in the second half this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,680 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)