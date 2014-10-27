INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat plans to issue bonds worth $830.6 mln by Dec -Investor Daily

PT Indosat Tbk plans to issue bonds totalling 10 trillion rupiah ($830.6 million), with the first issuance of 2.5 trillion rupiah consisting of 2.2 trillion rupiah of conventional bonds and 300 billion rupiah of sukuk, by early December, said Investor Relations Officer Andromeda Tirstanto.

Indosat plans to utilise 28 percent of the proceeds or 700 billion rupiah to pay its licensing fees and the remaining 72 percent or 1.8 trillion rupiah to pay debts due in 2015. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.