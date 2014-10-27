FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat plans to issue bonds worth $830.6 mln by Dec -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 27, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat plans to issue bonds worth $830.6 mln by Dec -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indosat Tbk plans to issue bonds totalling 10 trillion rupiah ($830.6 million), with the first issuance of 2.5 trillion rupiah consisting of 2.2 trillion rupiah of conventional bonds and 300 billion rupiah of sukuk, by early December, said Investor Relations Officer Andromeda Tirstanto.

Indosat plans to utilise 28 percent of the proceeds or 700 billion rupiah to pay its licensing fees and the remaining 72 percent or 1.8 trillion rupiah to pay debts due in 2015. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,040 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.