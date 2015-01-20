FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat plans 2.5 trln rph bond issue in Q3-Kontan
January 20, 2015

INDONESIA PRESS-Indosat plans 2.5 trln rph bond issue in Q3-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Indosat, Indonesia’s third largest telecommunications operator by subscribers, plans to issue bonds worth around 2.5 trillion rupiah ($197.5 million) by the end of the second quarter or early third quarter of this year, Kontan reported, quoting the company’s Investor Relations Officer Andromeda Tristanto.

It will use the proceeds to refinance bonds worth $650 million that are due in 2020. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,660 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

