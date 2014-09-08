INDONESIA PRESS-MNC Investama unit to develop 7.8 trln rupiah toll road-Kontan

PT Indonesia Transport and Infrastructure Tbk, a unit of PT MNC Investama Tbk, plans to develop the Ciawi-Sukabumi toll road at a cost of 7.8 trillion rupiah ($665.53 million), said CEO Syafril Nasution.

The company will develop the 15-kilometer road in the first phase of construction in December. The first phase will cost 2 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,720 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)