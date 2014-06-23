FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya plans to acquire toll road -Kontan
June 23, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Waskita Karya plans to acquire toll road -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

State construction firm PT Waskita Karya plans to acquire a toll road owned by PT MNC Infrastructure Utama, a unit of the MNC Group, said Corporate Secretary Aris Gunawan.

Waskita Karya expects the acquisition deal to be finalised in the near future. MNC Infrastructure bought the toll road from Bakrie group as part of a package along with four other toll roads for 2 trillion rupiah ($169.64 million). The investment for developing the latest 60 km stretch of toll road is estimated at around 5.2 trillion rupiah. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,790 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

