INDONESIA PRESS-Inovisi to acquire two coal mines and an oil-and-gas firm - reports

IT infrastructure provider PT Inovisi Infracom is nearing a deal to acquire two coal mines and one oil-and-gas firm in South Kalimantan and East Kalimantan, worth between $100 million and $150 million, said Director Ool Koek Aun. The firm is targeting revenue growth of 40 percent this year, up from last year’s 1.67 trillion rupiah ($141.7 million). (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.