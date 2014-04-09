INDONESIA PRESS-Praba Kumala gets 75 bln rph to build mall in Bali- Kontan

Property developer PT Praba Kumala Sajati, a unit of PT Indonesian Paradise Property, has secured a loan worth 75 billion rupiah ($6.64 million) from Bank Bukopin, with a 120-month tenure, said Indonesian Paradise CEO Agoes Soelistyo Santoso. The firm will use the funds to develop a shopping mall in Bali in the first quarter of this year. (Kontan) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11288.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi