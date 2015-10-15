FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland unit Graha Andrasentra plans IPO in Jan -Kontan
#Financials
October 15, 2015

INDONESIA PRESS-Bakrieland unit Graha Andrasentra plans IPO in Jan -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian property firm PT Graha Andrasentra Propertindo, a unit of PT Bakrieland Development Tbk, plans an initial public offering in Janaury to raise 300 billion rupiah ($22.59 million), Kontan newspaper reported, quoting Agus Jayadi Alwie, director at Bakrieland.

The company plans to sell 10 percent of its stake and has appointed Danatama Securities as underwriter, the report said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,280.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

