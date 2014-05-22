INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka to develop $1 bln project - reports

PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, plans to develop a mixed-use property project on 16 hectares of land in Cikarang, West Java, with a total investment of around $1 billion over 8 years, said Director Suteja Sidarta.

First phase of construction will start by the end of this year and is expected to be completed within the next four years. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

