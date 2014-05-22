FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka to develop $1 bln project - reports
May 22, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka to develop $1 bln project - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Grahabuana Cikarang, a unit of industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka, plans to develop a mixed-use property project on 16 hectares of land in Cikarang, West Java, with a total investment of around $1 billion over 8 years, said Director Suteja Sidarta.

First phase of construction will start by the end of this year and is expected to be completed within the next four years. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

