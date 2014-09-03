INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka plans special economic zone in Tanjung Lesung -Kontan

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka in cooperation with sea port operator PT Pelindo II plans to develop a special economic zone on a 40-50 hectare site in Tanjung Lesung, Banten, said Jababeka Chief Executive SD Darmono.

The two companies expect to spend $50 million to develop a cruise ship terminal and other supporting facilities including housing, a shopping mall and a township. Construction is expected to begin in October and will be completed within three years. (Kontan)

