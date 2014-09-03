FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka plans special economic zone in Tanjung Lesung -Kontan
September 3, 2014 / 1:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka plans special economic zone in Tanjung Lesung -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka in cooperation with sea port operator PT Pelindo II plans to develop a special economic zone on a 40-50 hectare site in Tanjung Lesung, Banten, said Jababeka Chief Executive SD Darmono.

The two companies expect to spend $50 million to develop a cruise ship terminal and other supporting facilities including housing, a shopping mall and a township. Construction is expected to begin in October and will be completed within three years. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

