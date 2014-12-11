FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka aims to acquire 2,700 hectares of land in Central Java-Kontan
December 11, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka aims to acquire 2,700 hectares of land in Central Java-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk , in cooperation with Singapore’s Sembcorp Development Indonesia Pte Ltd., is aiming to acquire 2,700 hectares of land in Kendal, Central Java, to develop into an industrial estate and residential, Kontan newspaper reported citing Corporate Secretary Muljadi Suganda.

The acquisition of the total area will be done over a period of time with 860 hectares being acquired this year.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

