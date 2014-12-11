INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka aims to acquire 2,700 hectares of land in Central Java-Kontan

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka Tbk , in cooperation with Singapore’s Sembcorp Development Indonesia Pte Ltd., is aiming to acquire 2,700 hectares of land in Kendal, Central Java, to develop into an industrial estate and residential, Kontan newspaper reported citing Corporate Secretary Muljadi Suganda.

The acquisition of the total area will be done over a period of time with 860 hectares being acquired this year.

