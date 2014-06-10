FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Japan investors eye food and beverage investment in Java - Investor Daily
June 10, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Japan investors eye food and beverage investment in Java - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Some 20 food and beverage firms from Japan have expressed interest to spend between $400 million and $1 billion on investments in Indonesia, largely in Java Island, said Panggah Susanto, director general for agriculture and chemical industries at Indonesia’s industry ministry.

He said the food and beverage industry will expand more in the second quarter of 2014, compared with the 9 percent growth in the first quarter. (Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
