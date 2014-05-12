INDONESIA PRESS - Kalbe Farma plans capex of up to 992 bln rph for Q2 - Kontan

Indonesian drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma plans a capital expenditure of 792 billion rupiah ($68.69 million) to 992 billion rupiah for the second quarter of this year, said Director Vidjongtius.

Around 67 percent of that amount will be used to expand factories in the manufacturing belt of West Java and the rest on increasing distribution and adding warehouses.

The firm expects its annual revenue to grow between 14 percent and 16 percent to 4.3-4.7 trillion rupiah this year. Kontan) Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11530.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)