INDONESIA PRESS-Govt asks Kalbe Farma to recall 26 drugs - Bisnis Indonesia

The government has asked PT Kalbe Farma Tbk to recall 26 products across the country for batch review after an investigation of one of its production lines, Bisnis Indonesia reported, quoting Roy Alexander Sparringa, the head of the drug and food control agency.

Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company had last month recalled an entire batch of anaesthetic Buvanest Spinal and two batches of Asam Tranexamat Generik due to quality issues.

The government also suspended distribution of all products from one of Kalbe’s production lines.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)