#Healthcare
June 17, 2015 / 2:31 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma cuts sales growth target for 2015-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian drugmaker Kalbe Farma has cut its sales growth target for this year to 7 percent from 11 percent and adjusted the annual revenue target to 19 trillion rupiah ($1.42 billion), Kontan reported, citing the management.

Analysts said the new targets are in line with expectation that the pharmaceuticals sector would face a number challenges over the next two years, including rupiah volatility and lower consumer purchasing power.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,365.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta bureau; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

