INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma eyes shares in Pharos-Investor Daily
August 12, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma eyes shares in Pharos-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk, Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company, is interested in buying shares of PT Pharos, the pharmaceutical unit of conglomerate Rajawali Nusantara Indonesia, during its initial public offering scheduled for early 2015, said Kalbe Director Vidjongtius.

Pharos is planning to raise 500 billion rupiah (42.78 million US dollar) from the IPO by selling about 10-20 percent of its stake. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,689 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

