INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma Q3 net profit up 10 pct y/y - Kontan

Drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma reported a net profit of 1.36 trillion rupiah ($122 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Sales, which grew 18 percent to 11.44 trillion rupiah from 9.69 trillion rupiah, were weighed down by foreign exchange rates as most of the raw materials are imported. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

$1 = 11,085 rupiah