INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma Q3 net profit up 10 pct y/y - Kontan
October 29, 2013 / 1:41 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kalbe Farma Q3 net profit up 10 pct y/y - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Drugmaker PT Kalbe Farma reported a net profit of 1.36 trillion rupiah ($122 million) in the third quarter of 2013, up 10 percent from a year earlier.

Sales, which grew 18 percent to 11.44 trillion rupiah from 9.69 trillion rupiah, were weighed down by foreign exchange rates as most of the raw materials are imported. (Kontan, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,085 rupiah (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
