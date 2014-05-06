FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka plans industrial estate in C. Java -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 6, 2014 / 1:06 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Jababeka plans industrial estate in C. Java -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Industrial estate developer PT Kawasan Industri Jababeka plans to spend 5.2 trillion rupiah ($451.49 million) to expand its industrial sites, said CEO Darmono, adding that the firm has bought an 870-hectare site in Kendal, Central Java.

Over the next six years, Jababeka plans to develop commercial and industrial areas as well as a power plant on the site. Director Muljadi Suganda said it is targeting full-year marketing sales of 1.2 trillion rupiah. These sales exclude the Kendal project, which is expected to contribute to sales next year.

Jababeka plans to spend 850 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to achieve its target. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11517.5 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.