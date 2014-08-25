INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma to issue 200 bln rph medium term notes in Q4-Kontan

State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma is planning to issue medium-term notes worth 200 billion rupiah ($17.06 million) in the fourth quarter to build a new factory, add drug stores, and clinics and laboratories, said CEO Rusdi Rosman.

The firm is also planning to build a hospital next year and is eyeing a strategic partner to execute the plan. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 11,710 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)