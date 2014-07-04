FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2014 / 2:10 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma sees H1 revenue grew 17 pct y/y -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Kimia Farma Tbk, a state-controlled pharmaceutical company, sees first-half revenue to have grown 17 percent from 1.74 trillion rupiah in the same period last year, driven by the expansion of drug stores and clinics.

The company targets to open up to 100 new clinics this year with a total investment of 300 billion rupiah ($25.2 million). It also plans to open two new drug stores in Malaysia. Kimia Farma has spent about 20 billion rupiah so far to expand drug store chain in Malaysia, CEO Rusdi Rosman said. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,890 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

