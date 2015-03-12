FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma starts building 1.3 trln rupiah plant-Investor Daily
March 12, 2015 / 1:40 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma starts building 1.3 trln rupiah plant-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian state-controlled pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk has started building a new plant worth 1.3 trillion rupiah ($98.78 million) in West Java, Investor Daily reported, citing President Director Rusdi Rosman.

The plant, scheduled to start operation in the second half of 2016, is expected to boost Kimia Farma’s production capacity by three times.

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 13,160.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

