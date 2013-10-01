FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma delays bonds issuance - Bisnis Indonesia
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 1, 2013 / 2:04 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Kimia Farma delays bonds issuance - Bisnis Indonesia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - State-owned pharmaceutical firm PT Kimia Farma Tbk has delayed its plan to issue bonds worth 1 trillion rupiah ($86.36 million) as it cuts capital expenditure in 2013 to between 100 billion and 200 billion rupiah, said corporate secretary Djoko Rusidanto in Bisnis Indonesia.

Initially, the firm had allocated 660 billion rupiah of capital expenditure for business expansion. With the postponement, the firm delayed a plan to develop a new factory and hospital this year.

($1 = 11,580 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.