INDONESIA PRESS-Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend $1.06 bln over 10 years - Bisnis Indonesia

Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend up to 12 trillion rupiah ($1.06 billion) over the next 8-10 years to develop a central business district in East Jakarta, said Chief Executive Lukman Purnomosidi.

The company plans to purchase a 22-hectare site worth 800 billion rupiah for the business district, Purnomosidi said. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.