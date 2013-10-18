FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend $1.06 bln over 10 years - Bisnis Indonesia
October 18, 2013

INDONESIA PRESS-Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend $1.06 bln over 10 years - Bisnis Indonesia

Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya plans to spend up to 12 trillion rupiah ($1.06 billion) over the next 8-10 years to develop a central business district in East Jakarta, said Chief Executive Lukman Purnomosidi.

The company plans to purchase a 22-hectare site worth 800 billion rupiah for the business district, Purnomosidi said. (Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11330 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu

