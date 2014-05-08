FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Landmarks Berhad plans $3.5 bln project in Bintan -Investor Daily
May 8, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Landmarks Berhad plans $3.5 bln project in Bintan -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Malaysian property developer Landmarks Berhad plans to spend up to $3.5 billion on its Bintan Treasury Bay project in Indonesia’s Kepulauan Islands province over the next 10-12 years, with an initial investment of $650 million, said CEO Paul Leong.

Landmarks will begin development of a resort hotel, amusement park, mangrove eco park and wellness resort on a 90-hectare site in the fourth quarter of this year, and expects to complete the project in 2017. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

