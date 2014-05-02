FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Lautan Ajinomoto to build cosmetic ingredients factory - Kontan
May 2, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lautan Ajinomoto to build cosmetic ingredients factory - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Lautan Ajinomoto, a joint venture owned by Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co Inc and chemical manufacturing and distribution company PT Lautan Luas Tbk, plans to build a cosmetic ingredients factory, its CEO Tatsuya Hattori was quoted as saying by Kontan newspaper.

The firm has invested an initial $3 million in the factory. Most of the products will be exported throughout Asia.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

