INDONESIA PRESS-Lautan Ajinomoto to build cosmetic ingredients factory - Kontan

PT Lautan Ajinomoto, a joint venture owned by Japanese seasoning maker Ajinomoto Co Inc and chemical manufacturing and distribution company PT Lautan Luas Tbk, plans to build a cosmetic ingredients factory, its CEO Tatsuya Hattori was quoted as saying by Kontan newspaper.

The firm has invested an initial $3 million in the factory. Most of the products will be exported throughout Asia.

