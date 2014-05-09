FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Cikarang sees 2014 marketing sales at 2 trln rph -Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Cikarang sees 2014 marketing sales at 2 trln rph -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang, a unit of PT Lippo Karawaci, is targeting full-year 2014 marketing sales of 2 trillion rupiah ($173.01 million), said Director Susanto, after recording marketing sales of 226 billion rupiah in the first quarter.

The firm plans to develop a central business district on a 320-hectare site in Cikarang, Bekasi, by 2020, with a total investment of 6 trillion to 10 trillion rupiah. Construction is expected to commence in the fourth quarter of this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11560 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.