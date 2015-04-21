INDONESIA PRESS - Lippo Group looking to invest in Myanmar, Cambodia - Investor Daily

Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group is studying a plan to invest between $600 million and $1 billion in the hospitality, healthcare and education sectors in Myanmar and Cambodia, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Chief Executive James Riady.

Lippo’s hospital operator unit, PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, plans to open 12 hospitals in Myanmar and has gained a licence to operate one, the report said.

