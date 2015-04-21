FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS - Lippo Group looking to invest in Myanmar, Cambodia - Investor Daily
#Healthcare
April 21, 2015 / 2:00 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS - Lippo Group looking to invest in Myanmar, Cambodia - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group is studying a plan to invest between $600 million and $1 billion in the hospitality, healthcare and education sectors in Myanmar and Cambodia, the Investor Daily reported, quoting Chief Executive James Riady.

Lippo’s hospital operator unit, PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk, plans to open 12 hospitals in Myanmar and has gained a licence to operate one, the report said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

