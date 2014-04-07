FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Cikarang to develop central business district in Cikarang-Investor Daily
#Financials
April 7, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Cikarang to develop central business district in Cikarang-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Lippo Cikarang plans to develop a new central business district on 300 hectares of land in Cikarang, Bekasi, a satellite city of capital Jakarta, with an initial investment of 1.5 trillion rupiah ($132.55 million), said CEO Meow Chong Loh.

Construction will begin this year and the development will continue for the next 20 years. The firm currently owns a total of 3,000 hectares of land in the area, which is known as a manufacturing and industrial hub. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11,316.5 Indonesian rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
