JAKARTA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk’s first-half net profit rose 25 percent to 546 billion rupiah ($47.15 million) from a year earlier, boosted by higher revenue that grew 27 percent, Kontan reported.

($1 = 11,580 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)