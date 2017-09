Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci cut its 2013 marketing sales target to 5 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($427.8 million), down 28 percent from an earlier target of 6.98 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said director Mark Wong. The firm booked marketing sales of 3.1 trillion Indonesian rupiah in the first nine months this year. (Kontan)

($1 = 11,685 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)