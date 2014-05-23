FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci to develop 200 trln rph project -reports
May 23, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci to develop 200 trln rph project -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia’s largest listed property company, plans to work on a project called Millennium Village on a 70-hectare land in Tangerang, Banten, worth 200 trillion rupiah ($17.35 billion), said Chief Marketing Officer Jopy Rusli. The project is expected to be completed in 20 years, with the first phase due to start construction this year. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11530.0000 Indonesian Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

