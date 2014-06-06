FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo to build 1.25 trln rph building in Jakarta -Investor Daily
June 6, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo to build 1.25 trln rph building in Jakarta -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci plans to build a high-rise office building in Jakarta with a total investment of 1.25 trillion rupiah ($105.4 million), said CEO Ivan Setiawan Budiono.

The firm expects the Lippo Thamrin project to be completed by mid-2017, Budiono added. The building is being designed by international consultants, including DPA Singapore, Ong&Ong and SCI. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11857 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

