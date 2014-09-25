INDONESIA PRESS-Singapore's Courts Asia to open Indonesian store in October-Kontan

Singapore’s electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd will open its first Court Big Box Megastore in Indonesia on a 2-hectare plot of land in Bekasi, West Java, by end of October, said Court Asia Indonesia CEO Roy Santoso.

The company has spent $3 million to $4 million on the store. It plans to open another in Tangerang next year and targets opening 10 stores in Indonesia within the next five years.(Kontan)

