INDONESIA PRESS-Singapore's Courts Asia to open Indonesian store in October-Kontan
September 25, 2014 / 2:11 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Singapore's Courts Asia to open Indonesian store in October-Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Singapore’s electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia Ltd will open its first Court Big Box Megastore in Indonesia on a 2-hectare plot of land in Bekasi, West Java, by end of October, said Court Asia Indonesia CEO Roy Santoso.

The company has spent $3 million to $4 million on the store. It plans to open another in Tangerang next year and targets opening 10 stores in Indonesia within the next five years.(Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

