FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins 6 trln rupiah superblock in Manado - Investor Daily
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 1:56 AM / 2 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins 6 trln rupiah superblock in Manado - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property firm PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is developing the first superblock in the bay of Manado, North Sulawesi, worth 6 trillion rupiah ($461.9 million), the Investor Daily reported, quoting Ivan Budiono, CEO of Lippo Homes.

The superblock will include a shopping mall, a five-star hotel, an office block, a hospital, and a convention hall. It will take at least 10 years to finish the project, Budiono said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,990.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.