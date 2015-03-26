INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins 6 trln rupiah superblock in Manado - Investor Daily

Property firm PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk is developing the first superblock in the bay of Manado, North Sulawesi, worth 6 trillion rupiah ($461.9 million), the Investor Daily reported, quoting Ivan Budiono, CEO of Lippo Homes.

The superblock will include a shopping mall, a five-star hotel, an office block, a hospital, and a convention hall. It will take at least 10 years to finish the project, Budiono said.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,990.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom)