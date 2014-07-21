INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins mixed-use project in Jakarta -Investor Daily

PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia’s largest listed property company, is developing a mixed-use property project called Holland Village on a four-hectare site in Jakarta, with a total investment of 5 trillion rupiah ($431.59 million), said CEO Ivan Setiawan Budiono.

Lippo will build apartments, a 30-40 story office building and other supporting facilities on the spot. (Investor Daily)

