INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins mixed-use project in Jakarta -Investor Daily
July 21, 2014 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci begins mixed-use project in Jakarta -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Lippo Karawaci, Indonesia’s largest listed property company, is developing a mixed-use property project called Holland Village on a four-hectare site in Jakarta, with a total investment of 5 trillion rupiah ($431.59 million), said CEO Ivan Setiawan Budiono.

Lippo will build apartments, a 30-40 story office building and other supporting facilities on the spot. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11585 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

