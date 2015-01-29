FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci to develop $16 bln mixed-use property -Investor Daily
January 29, 2015 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Lippo Karawaci to develop $16 bln mixed-use property -Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Property developer PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk plans to build a mixed-use property project on a 70-hectare land in Tangerang, worth 200 trillion rupiah ($16 billion), the Investor Daily reported citing CEO Ketut Budi Wijaya.

The report said the firm would first build two apartment towers that would be completed in 2018. It will also develop school, hospital and shopping mall on the site.

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,510 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

