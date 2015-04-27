INDONESIA PRESS-India's Mahindra plans assembly plant in N.Sumatra - Bisnis Indonesia

Indian utility-vehicle maker Mahindra & Mahindra, through its Indonesian sales agent PT Tawang Swasti Rawikara, plans to invest up to 300 billion rupiah ($23.2 million) to build an assembly plant in North Sumatra, the Bisnis Indonesia daily reported, quoting Tawang Swasti general manager Mizan Allan.

The firm expects the plant to be operational next year with a capacity of assembling 100-150 units per month. ----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 12,915.0000 rupiah) (Compiled by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)