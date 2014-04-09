FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Malindo Feedmill to sell shares via private placement -Kontan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 9, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Malindo Feedmill to sell shares via private placement -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poultry feed company PT Malindo Feedmill plans to sell 95 million new shares, at 3,500 rupiah ($0.31) per share, via a private placement, CEO Lau Chia Nguang said in a statement to the stock exchange.

Two strategic investors, Ginger Company Limited and peak Team Company Limited, are willing to buy the shares. The firm expects to raise 336 billion rupiah from the placement, to be used for expansion and working capital, including for its plans to build two new feed mills in Makassar, South Sulawesi. The plants are expected to boost Malindo’s output by up to 50 percent from the current 900,000 tonnes per year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11288.5 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

