INDONESIA PRESS-Malindo Feedmill to build two mills - reports

Poultry feed company PT Malindo Feedmill plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($42.4 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 25 percent from the previous year, said Corporate Secretary Rudy Hartono. The company plans to build two feed mills and boost production capacity by 50 percent from 900,000 tonnes per year at present. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

