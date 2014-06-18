FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Malindo Feedmill to build two mills - reports
June 18, 2014

INDONESIA PRESS-Malindo Feedmill to build two mills - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poultry feed company PT Malindo Feedmill plans to spend 500 billion rupiah ($42.4 million) on capital expenditure this year, up 25 percent from the previous year, said Corporate Secretary Rudy Hartono. The company plans to build two feed mills and boost production capacity by 50 percent from 900,000 tonnes per year at present. (Kontan, Investor Daily, Bisnis Indonesia)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11790.0000 Rupiahs) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)

