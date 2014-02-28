FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mandiri eyes financial service firm -reports
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Bank Mandiri eyes financial service firm -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Bank Mandiri plans to spend between 10 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($857.27 million) and 12 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($1.03 billion) to embark on inorganic growth, said Finance Director Pahala Mansyuri, adding that it will acquire a financial service firm with a focus on retail, according to newspaper reports.

Indonesia’s largest bank by assets has also won shareholders’ approval to buy 80 percent shares in health insurance firm InHealth worth 1.75 trillion Indonesian rupiah ($150.02 million), with the deal expected to be completed before end of this year, CEO Budi Sadikin added. (Investor Daily, Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 11665.0000 Indonesian rupiahs Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.