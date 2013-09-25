FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance delays plan to issue bonds - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2013 / 1:17 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance delays plan to issue bonds - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a subsidiary of state lender Bank Mandiri, has delayed its plan to issue bonds worth 750 billion Indonesian rupiah ($65.2 million) from the end of this year until the first half of 2014, due to unconducive market conditions, director Harjanto Tjitohardjojo told Investor Daily.

The company expects new financing in 2013 to reach 14 trillion Indonesian rupiah. It has disbursed 8.5 trillion Indonesian rupiah in loans so far this year, Investor Daily reported.

($1 = 11,490 rupiah)

Note: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

