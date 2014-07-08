INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance H1 new financing at 7.2 trln rph-Investor Daily

PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a subsidiary of state lender Bank Mandiri, booked new financing of 7.2 trillion rupiah ($616.17 million) in the first half of this year, representing 45 percent of its 2014 full-year target of 16 trillion, said CEO Ignatius Susatyo.

The firm is targeting net profit of 220 billion rupiah this year. (Investor Daily)

($1 = 11,685 Indonesian rupiah)