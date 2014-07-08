FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance H1 new financing at 7.2 trln rph-Investor Daily
July 8, 2014 / 1:51 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mandiri Tunas Finance H1 new financing at 7.2 trln rph-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, a subsidiary of state lender Bank Mandiri, booked new financing of 7.2 trillion rupiah ($616.17 million) in the first half of this year, representing 45 percent of its 2014 full-year target of 16 trillion, said CEO Ignatius Susatyo.

The firm is targeting net profit of 220 billion rupiah this year. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. ($1 = 11,685 Indonesian rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

