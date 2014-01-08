FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2014 / 1:43 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa to open 250 new outlets in 2014-Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mitra Adiperkasa, Indonesia’s largest upmarket retailer that owns exclusive rights from leading brands such as Starbucks Corp, plans to spend 600 billion rupiah ($49.03 million) to open 250 new outlets this year, less than last year’s 327 outlets, said corporate secretary Fetty Kwartati.

The firm booked revenues of 6.91 trillion rupiah in the third quarter of 2013, up 27 percent from 5.44 trillion rupiah a year earlier.

* Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

