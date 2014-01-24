FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa eyes 500 bln rph bonds issuance in 2014 - Investor Daily
#Credit Markets
January 24, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 4 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Mitra Adiperkasa eyes 500 bln rph bonds issuance in 2014 - Investor Daily

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Mitra Adiperkasa Tbk, Indonesia’s largest upmarket retailer, is considering issuing bonds worth 500 billion rupiah ($41.10 million) this year, Corporate Secretary Fetty Kwartati said.

The company will execute the plan between February and March, a source said.

The firm earlier said it plans to spend 600 billion rupiah on capital expenditure this year to open 250 new outlets, down from 327 outlets in 2013. (Investor Daily)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy.

$1 = 12,165 rupiah Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
