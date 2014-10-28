FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari to open 20 hypermart outlets next year - Kontan
October 28, 2014 / 1:30 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari to open 20 hypermart outlets next year - Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Matahari Putra Prima, a unit of the Lippo Group conglomerate, plans to open 20 new hypermart outlets in 2015, with around 80 percent of these outside the Java island, said Corporate Communication Officer Fernando Repi.

Matahari is targeting to open 10 new outlets this year to achieve its 2014 revenue target of 14.8 trillion rupiah ($1.22 billion). As of October, the firm had opened three new outlets in Jakarta, Manado and Samarinda, and plans to open other outlets in Karawang, Cikarang, Kalimantan and Sulawesi this year. (Kontan)

----

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,095 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

