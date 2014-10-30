FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store Jan-Sept net profit up 28 pct y/y -Kontan
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 30, 2014 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

INDONESIA PRESS-Matahari Department Store Jan-Sept net profit up 28 pct y/y -Kontan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PT Matahari Department Store, one of Indonesia’s largest department store operators, booked a net profit of 1.06 trillion rupiah ($87.28 million) for Jan-Sept, up 28 percent from a year earlier, on net sales that grew 18 percent to 6.03 trillion rupiah, the company said.

Matahari operates 126 stores in 62 cities across the country, and is targeting to open seven new stores by the end of this year. (Kontan)

Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy. (1 US dollar = 12,145 rupiah) (Compiled by Jakarta Newsroom; Editing by Sunil Nair)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.